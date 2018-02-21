Flu Kills 37 In Romania Year To Date

The flu death toll has reached 37 in Romania, year to date, according to the latest information released on Tuesday by the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Public Health Institute (INSP), says Agerpres report

Bucharest,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2018 ).

The flu death toll has reached 37 in Romania, year to date, according to the latest information released on Tuesday by the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Public Health Institute (INSP), says Agerpres report.

A 61-year-old woman of Bihor County and an 84-year-old man of Salaj County are the last two fatalities to date. Neither had been immunised against flu and both had pre-existent conditions.