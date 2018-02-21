Clouds With Rain Today, Maximum Temperatures of 4-9°C

Bulgaria: Clouds With Rain Today, Maximum Temperatures of 4-9°C pixabay.com

Today it will be mostly cloudy with precipitations, mainly rain. In Northwestern and the high fields of Western Bulgaria, mostly in the morning, the rain will be mixing with and transitioning into snow.

There will be light, in the Danube Plain and Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from east-northeast.

The maximum temperatures will mostly range from 4° to 9°C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told FOCUS News Agency.

