A Farting Passenger Forced a Plane to Make an Emergency Landing

Pilot launched an emergency landing after an argument between passengers because one of them refused to stop farting, reported New York Post.

Two Dutch citizens sitting next to the farting passenger have asked the man to stop but he refused and continued to do so on the board of the plane of the low-cost airline Transavia Airlines from Dubai to Amsterdam.

The crew members of the airline did not help the passengers after they complained, which led to a fight between the men. Despite the pilot's warning, the quarrel continued and that forced him to land the aircraft at an extraordinary distance from the airport in Vienna.

The police boarded the plane after landing and brought two women and two men whom the pilot said to have caused the argument.

Women who are sisters and who have been taken out of the airplane are now suing the airline, claiming they were not involved in the quarrel. 25-year-old law student Nora Lachab called taking them of the plane "humiliating."

All four passengers were released from the police arrest without being charged. But everyone was forbidden to fly in the future with Transavia Airlines.