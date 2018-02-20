A 88-year-old Veteran Overcame Thugs with Knives

Bulgaria: A 88-year-old Veteran Overcame Thugs with Knives

A 88-year-old veteran beat a gang of five bandits with knives and saved a young woman in London, writes Daily Mail.

John Nixon interferes when he sees several men attacking a lady. The former SAS veteran ("Special Air Service") said that his "instincts and training" were then "triggered".

The elderly man turned on his karate skills, crushing one of the criminals in the neck before the others escaped. The elderly man got knife wounds in his head and hands.

"My initial idea was to distract them from the girl screaming. I screamed for them to leave, but they turned to me, saying they would take my money, which I said would not happen. Children of this age are proud and inflated, so they did not expect the surprise, "says Nixon at the hospital

The 88-year-old has been involved in intelligence missions in countries such as Egypt, Korea and Germany. During the Korean War he fought an elite part as a commando.

"I'm shot at my leg and I'm even bitten by a snake as the poison in my knee for years. I've been close to death so many times that such a situation does not bother me at all, "says the grandfather-veteran

Tags: veteran, fight, London
