Armed Men Robbed a Casino

Masked and armed men invaded and robbed a casino in Pazardzhik last night, just before 4am, police said. The attack was carried out in a casino on Stefan Karadzha Street in the city. Two people entered, threatened people inside with a gun and stole money. It is not clear what the exact amount is, Darik reports.

The establishment at first reported to a private security firm and then alerted the police. The teams made a blockade on a wide perimeter around the scene, but failed to capture the perpetrators.

There were no injured people in the attack. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, the search for criminals continues.