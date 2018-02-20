Russia Limits Alcohol Sales during the World Cup

Virtually all cities - future hosts of matches from this year's football World Cup in Russia, will limit alcohol sales during the games, and in places and the day before, informs Izvestia, referring to local authorities.

According to the newspaper, the measure is not particularly harsh, since it only affects bottles of glass and sales near stadiums and fan areas. Such restrictions also apply to viewers of the matches of the national Russian championship. A beer exception will be made during the World Cup. Beer will be sold even at the stadiums themselves - but only in plastic cups, "to minimize the risk of injuries," said Oraz Dourdiev from the board of the SAN In-Bev company, which is among the sponsors of Championship.