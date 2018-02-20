Russia Considers NATO Enlargement as a Mistake

NATO enlargement is a mistake, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, quoted by New Macedonian newspaper and Bulgarian National Television.

He said there was a 90-year "gentleman's treaty" between Russia, the United States, and Western allies, in which the Alliance has promised not to expand eastward to the borders of Russia. This agreement has already been violated by NATO three times, Lavrov stressed. "Now in this game they want to get the Balkans, too," he added.

"We have repeatedly warned our colleagues from NATO about the three waves of enlargement, and now a new wave is expected, it not only represent an undermining of everything we negotiated in the 1990s, that no one would guarantee their security at the expense of the security of others , but it is perhaps the most serious challenge for common European stability and security, "says Russia's number one diplomat.

Lavrov is of the opinion that NATO's actions do not currently enhance security in the Balkans, for which Russia is not a threat.