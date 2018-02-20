Sofia Residents Protesting Against Overdevelopment

Residents of the Mladost and Drujba districts will protest today against overdevelopment in Sofia and the changes in the municipality's development plan, the channel on Bulgaria on Air reported. The demonstration will take place at 4 pm before the parliament, where today a discussion will be held on a draft report for the second vote on the amendments to the Law on the Structure and Construction of the Sofia Municipality.

Sofia citizens are concerned that if the changes are made, the quality of life will deteriorate in Sofia, and the small gardens in the spaces will disappear.

"We would like to express our disagreement with the draft law on the Law on Urban Landscape Protection, according to which the protection of the green areas in the whole of Sofia is dropped, and we are also opposed to the high-rise area where there will be no clear rules for landscaping, intensity, density, trafficking and public discussion, "the protesters explain.

