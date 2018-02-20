Bulgaria is at the Last Places in the European Union in People Working in the Field of Culture

Bulgaria is at one of the last places in the European Union in people working in the field of culture. This shows the data from a Eurostat study. The statistical agency surveyed the period between 2011 and 2016. For these five years, cultural workers have increased by 7%, equivalent to 550,000 new jobs.

A bit more than 84,000 people in Bulgaria are engaged in similar activities. They account for 2.8% of all workers in the country, with only Slovakia and Romania performing worse than Bulgaria. There, respectively, 2.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent of the workforce dedicated to the cultural sphere.

From 2011 to 2016 Bulgaria has managed to increase by almost 10,000 the people working in this area. Nevertheless, the country is at the last places throughout the whole period.

The largest share of those employed in the cultural sector is in Estonia - 5.3%. The Baltic side is followed by Luxembourg, Sweden and Finland.

Nearly 8.4 million people in the EU work in the field of culture. The most in number are in Germany - 1.65 million people. In the UK, they are almost 1.5 million.

Almost 2 million of the employed are artists and writers. Of these, almost half are self-employed. Almost 60% of people working in the field of culture in the EU have higher education.