The Meeting of the Austrian Chancellor with Borisov is Postponed due to Health Reasons

Austria's Chancellor Sebastien Kurz's planned visit for today is delayed due to sudden health problems, the Council of Ministers said.

The cabinets of the two Heads of Government are in the process of specifying another date for the visit, as soon as possible. Prime Minister Boyko Borisov wishes a quick recovery of his colleague, the statement said.

Kurz's visit was due to take place later today and would be devoted to deepening bilateral relations as well as cooperation within the European Union with a focus on continuity in the themes of the Bulgarian and Austrian presidencies of the EU Council.

Yesterday, Borisov met with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, who presented a new proposal to solve the problem of migration.

