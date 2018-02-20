Burundi Lifted its Act on the Recognition of Kosovo's Independence

Burundi lifted its decision to recognize Kosovo's independence. The relevant note received by the authorities of the African state was published by the press service of the Serbian MFA, according Regnum correspondent quoted by Focus news agency as saying.

The Burundian authorities' decision came to light after an official visit of Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, which took place on February 15th. In the capital, Dacic met with Burundi's leadership.

"I am pleased with my visit. It connects us with a traditional friendship from the time of Tito and the former Yugoslavia. We recognized Burundi as early as 1962, "the Serbian Foreign Minister said.

Last fall, the Surinam Republic of South America also sent diplomatic notes to Belgrade and Pristina, from which it follows that the country's government has resolved its decision to recognize Kosovo.