Israel has Reached a Historic Deal on Egypt's Natural Gas Supply
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that a historic deal has been reached to sell Israeli natural gas for billions of dollars in Egypt.
This agreement will bring billions of dollars to our treasury, he said in an official statement, reports France press.
It was in 1979 when Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel.
According to Israeli energy group Delek, the value of the contract for the supply of natural gas is about 15 billion US dollars.
The France press adds that in September 2015, Jordan also signed a deal to buy 8.5 million cubic meters of Israeli natural gas daily over the next 15 years, the BNR also said.
