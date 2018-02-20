Repair Hinders Traffic on the Lyulin Highway

The traffic through the second tunnel of the Lyulin highway at km 10 in the direction of Pernik will be carried out consecutively in the right and left tunnel pipes due to the repair of the lighting installation, announced the Road Infrastructure Agency. From there, they urged drivers to move with caution and slow speed, keeping track of road signs.

Meanwhile, Border Police reported that truck traffic is intense at the outskirts of Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint and Lesovo border checkpoint. At the Bulgarian-Greek border the traffic is intense at the Kulata border checkpoint at the exit for trucks. On the Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian and Bulgarian-Romanian borders the movement is normal at all border checkpoints, FOCUS News Agency reported.