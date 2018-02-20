The German Soldiers have no Winter Clothes and Equipment

German soldiers, who have to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO, complain that they do not have the right winter clothing and equipment, says German news article, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. The publication refers to a document prepared by the Force Command. According to it, the German Army's rapid-reaction troops do not have tanks, protective clothing, winter clothes and tents for 2019.

In 2014, NATO formed a joint force with a very high degree of readiness to counteract the Russian aggression following the annexation of the Crimea. They consist of 14,000 soldiers ready for quick deployment, with the staff being filled with staff from Alliance member countries on a rotation basis. Germany was in charge of the forces in 2015 and should head back in early 2019 by including 10,000 soldiers.