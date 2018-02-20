Dervish Drove a Van into a Group of Policemen in Tehran, Killing Three
Three police officers died after a dervish drove a van into them during a protest in the Iranian capital Tehran, Nova TV reported. The Demonstration demanded the release of several detainees of the Sufi religious group from the arrest.
Ten of the protesters are also injured in the attack. The number of people arrested is not specified. Shiite power considers dervishes to be a threat to security in northeastern Iran, where they live.
