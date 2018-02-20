South Korea and the United States will Resume Military Exercises after the Olympics

South Korea and the United States will resume their joint military exercises after the Olympics, which are currently taking place in Pyongyang. This was announced by the Defense Ministry in Seoul, quoted by the news agencies. South Korea and the United States will make a joint statement on the matter after March 18, when the winter paraolympic games are over.

The South Korean and US military conduct teachings in March and April, which usually include 17,000 US soldiers and over 300,000 South Koreans. Because of the Olympics, however, they decided to postpone the teachings which North Korea perceived as preparation for an invasion of its territory.

Pyongyang has already warned that it will not remain silent if Washington and Seoul continue with military exercises. Following the postponement decision, North Korea agreed to hold the first official talks with South Korea over the past two years. It was decided that the DPRK would send its athletes to the Olympic Games.