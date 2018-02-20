Children in Missouri Selling Tickets for a Raffle Prize - an Automatic AR-15

Children in the State of Missouri sell raffle tickets with an AR-15 as a prize, according to Newfoundation. The adolescents will use the winnings to support the local basketball team.

Lewis Paterson, a coach of 7-9-year-old children, told the media that the campaign had been planned before a young man shot fourteen students and three adults in Florida on February 14th.

He expressed his sympathy for the Florida victims but stressed that raffle prizes as weapons had been held for many years in Missouri. Recently, Missouri has passed a law that does not require a license for a hidden weapon.

Opponents of the right to self-defense and the wearing of weapons have criticized a Facebook post on the students showing the coat of arms of the school with a photograph of a gun beside it.

The prize was offered by one of the fathers of the students who owns a gun shop.

Despite criticism, the donations and the purchase of raffle tickets exceeded the expectations of the organizers. American citizens from all over Missouri and even Colorado have supported the initiative.