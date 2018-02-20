Tsvetan Tsvetanov: President Rumen Radev Looks Troubled and Envious of PM Borisov

President Rumen Radev seems troubled - he goes on to make personal attacks because he has no arguments. This was announced on bTV by Deputy Chairman of GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov on the occasion of Radev's attacks on the prime minister Boyko Borisov.

According to him, the president is worried about the promises he has not fulfilled.

"There was a direct accusation from President Radev that there are business interests between media mogul Delyan Peevsk and the prime minister," the GERB MP leader explained.

According to Tsvetanov, this is a defensive thesis because the president has no alternative solutions. "I understand it as political envy," Tsvetan Tsvetanov pointed out.

The BSP and the President talk about non-existent problems, he says. Is it normal for the president to insult Bulgarian MPs , Tsvetanov asked, adding that he does not see as normal such attack on the Prime Minister Borisov.

Tsvetanov praised the Prime Minister for not responding to the attacks. "The scandals would suppress all these political successes," the deputy said.

Deputy Chairman of GERB sees political provocation behind the scandal with the head of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Prof. Kamen Plochev.

He specified that the fate of the head of the fund will be decided after a meeting of the parliamentary group with Health Minister Kiril Ananiev and then, if necessary, with Plochev. The present director of the NHIF was proposed by the dismissed health minister Prof. Nikolay Petrov.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov said he has a high threshold of tolerance and it is important for him to maintain the parliamentary majority in the context of the words of the coalition partner Volen Siderov that if the government falls because of the Istanbul convention, Tsvetanov will be guilty.