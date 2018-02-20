Over 70 Civilians were Killed in Air Strikes in Syria

Over 70 Civilians were Killed in Air Strikes in Syria

77 civilians, including 20 children, were killed in Syrian armed forces' intense bombing of eastern Ghouta near the Damascus insurgency enclave, according to the Syrian Center for Human Rights Surveillance, quoted by the BBC.

Hundreds are wounded. Government forces have strengthened their positions around the besieged area, which may indicate that a ground offensive is being prepared. Eastern Ghouta is the last enclave under the control of the rebels near the capital Damascus.

The UN urged civilian bombing in the eastern Ghouta of the Syrian Aviation insurgency to be immediately suspended, the France press reported. The UN Humanitarian Aid Co-ordinator in Syria, Panos Moumtsis, said that "the humanitarian situation of civilians in Eastern Ghouta is out of control."

