The Chancellor of Austria Arrives on a Visit to Bulgaria

February 20, 2018, Tuesday
Bulgaria: The Chancellor of Austria Arrives on a Visit to Bulgaria

Today Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives on a visit to Bulgaria. He will discuss with the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov the bilateral relations as well as the cooperation within the EU, the government press service announced.

The focus of the talks will be on the continuity of the topics raised during the Bulgarian EU Presidency and the forthcoming Austrian Presidency of 1 July. Kurz and Borisov will also discuss the migratory wave to Europe.

The Austrian Chancellor is of the opinion that Europe must decide for itself who to allow to enter its territory, and migrants' influx can undermine the peace and well-being of the Old Continent.

