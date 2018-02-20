Campaign for Student Candidates has Began at Sofia University "Kliment Ohridski"

The submission of applications for the Sofia University "Kliment Ohridski" started yesterday, BNT reported. This year, Alma Mater has eight new specialties, including Computer Engineering and African Studies in English. Only 5 out of a total of 117 majors can not be entered with the grades after the 12th grade.

For the first Candidate-student session applications for exams are submitted from today until March 9th. For the second - from today to May 18. These applications may be filed at the Rectorate, at the offices of specialized companies in the country or online.

Prof. Reneta Bozhankova, Deputy Rector of the University of Sofia: "I already have interim data so far - there have been 30 applications to take part in the candidate-student exams, 10 people have applied online."

The first exam session this year will take place on Sundays from March 18th to April 22nd, and the second on Saturdays and Sundays from May 27th to June 24th. 112 majors at the university use end of high school exam grades as an entry standard. Only 5 do not. These are Journalism, Public Relations, Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine. For the time being, however, this year there will be zero medicine accession.

Eight new specialties will take place this year in Alma Mater - among them "Computer Engineering" and "African Studies" in English. The first major examinations on the Bulgarian language and Bulgarian history are on 18 March and 1 April. Since last year, these tests have been put into use.

New specialties

"Communication Management"

"Philosophy" in English

"Computer Engineering"

"Public Information Sciences"

"African Studies" in English

"History and Foreign Language"

"Teacher of Natural Sciences"

"Geography and English"

