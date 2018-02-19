UK's Top Hobbies

What do people in Great Britain do during their free time? Well, some of the top English hobbies might be rather familiar to you, while others… seem a little strange.

Reading: Surprisingly or not, but reading seems to come on top of any UK statistical survey there is! It seems that British people still have time for the all-time favourite past time of humans throughout history, even though we are accused more and more often of giving up on books.

Sports: Whether they will be playing or watching, but the Brits are very much into sports. Of course, football is the most popular, but traditional British sports such as Cricket, Rugby and Badminton also hold sway. Netball often ranks in the top 10 most followed sports, even though few outside of the Commonwealth have actually heard about it.

Gambling: Online gambling has become one of the favourite ways to blow off steam in Great Britain. UK bingo is very popular, but it would seem that people are also very fond of UK online slots due to their simplicity. The easier, the better – or so they say.

Computers: Whether it would be for gaming or programming, but people in the UK are growing more and more attached to their computers. Of course, this is much more common for men, while women still seem to prefer socialising face-to-face.

Television: Watching television is still one of the top past-time activities after a hard day at work, and I am sure most of you would be able to sympathize – but can it really be called a hobby? However, it would seem that some of the leading British TV shows actually inspire a lot of people to take up new hobbies in real life. Examples include The Great British Bake Off, Antiques Roadshow, X Factor, and The Great British Suing Bee.

Gardening: Having a respectable garden is a must, and it is considered a very stress-relieving past time. In Britain, this is also an important household task. It is often thought that it has the same effect on the psyche as fishing.

Collecting: This might sound a little vague, but in reality, a lot of people have a collector's passion burning in them – which often results in whole rooms filled with Teddy Bears! In Great Britain, however, stamps are by far the most famed item to hoard. The prices at some of the public auctions can get ridiculous!

And Some Very British Hobbies: Most of the hobbies above might strike close to heart for you, but you will be surprised by some of the other things that Brits choose to do in their free time. Bird watching is all the rave, but knitting and jam-making are also held in high regard. Meanwhile, more and more people turn their attention to building models, sometimes with rather impressive results. In fact, model trains are so popular that there was a plan to build a 71-mile-long model line in Scotland – perhaps for the convenience of small woodland creatures?