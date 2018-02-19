The Foreign Ministry Working on Borisov-Trump Meeting

"The Preparation for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is always underway," Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev told BNR on Sunday.

From his words, it was understood that there is no agreement on the part of the United States about such an event, and that "Bulgarian diplomacy maintains high-level contacts with the Trump administration and this issue is constantly being put before the American side." Georgiev is convinced that such a meeting will take place, and whether it will be in Washington or in Sofia is technical matter.

More importantly, the US administration is very approving of the Bulgarian Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has condemned the demonstration of xenophobia, discrimination and hatred, known as "Lukov march", on Saturday night in the capital for another year. A position against the demonstration was also expressed by the US Embassy.

"This manifestation of genuine intolerance to the other takes place less than a month after the whole world paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust. The last night's march gathered in Bulgaria, which is currently the President of the Council of the European Union, people from different nationalities who came here to demonstrate hatred and intolerance. This must be a clear signal to us as a society and as Europeans who have not forgotten the suffering caused by the Second World War that it is not enough just to recall about such tragic events from time to time, "says the declaration by the Foreign Ministry.

It states that any act of hatred and glorification of the anti-Semitic and Nazi ideology is absolutely unacceptable. The awakening of intolerance to the different, the preaching of intolerance and the hateful use of speech is an attempt to shake the democratic values ​​that we stand for as a people and as a community. That is why the MFA highly appreciates the efforts of the World Jewish Congress and the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria "Shalom" to raise public awareness on this issue and to promote the fight against the causes of anti-Semitism and hate speech, the ministry notes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to work within international organizations and in cooperation with its international community partners to uphold human rights, combat violence and disseminate the culture of peace to make gatherings like Lukov march a thing of the past, is noted in the statement.