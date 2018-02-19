BGN 2,325 are Needed to Support a 4-member Family

Society | February 19, 2018, Monday // 14:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: BGN 2,325 are Needed to Support a 4-member Family Pixabay.com

BGN 2,325 are the necessary funds to support a 4-member household, including two parents and two children. This is the data of the Institute for Social and Trade Unions (CIS) for the fourth quarter of 2017, according to BGNES.

With these funds, it is possible to cover the cost of food, housing, health care, education, transport and rest compared to the average Bulgarian standards. The average cost per person of a 4-member household is BGN 581.31.

In the capital the necessary means of life for a 4-member family is BGN 3023.64. On average, to one person of this type of household, the cost of living is 755.91 BGN and exceeds the average for the country by 30%.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: costs of living, Bulgaria, family
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria