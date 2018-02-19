BGN 2,325 are Needed to Support a 4-member Family

BGN 2,325 are the necessary funds to support a 4-member household, including two parents and two children. This is the data of the Institute for Social and Trade Unions (CIS) for the fourth quarter of 2017, according to BGNES.

With these funds, it is possible to cover the cost of food, housing, health care, education, transport and rest compared to the average Bulgarian standards. The average cost per person of a 4-member household is BGN 581.31.

In the capital the necessary means of life for a 4-member family is BGN 3023.64. On average, to one person of this type of household, the cost of living is 755.91 BGN and exceeds the average for the country by 30%.