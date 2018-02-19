2140 are the Candidates for 74 Junior Magistrate Positions

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 19, 2018, Monday // 14:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 2140 are the Candidates for 74 Junior Magistrate Positions archive

2140 applications to participate in competitions for junior judges, prosecutors and investigators have been submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council, announced from there. The largest is the influx of prosecutors - there will be 860 lawyers for 31 places. 675 are candidates to be judges, seats are 31. 605 have filed papers for 12 positions for junior investigators.

Candidates' papers must be checked to see if participants meet the conditions. Lists of admitted and not accepted to the competition will be posted on the site of the board.

Written exams for judges, prosecutors and investigators, will be held respectively, on 14, 21 and 28 April at the Sofia University.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Junior, magistrate, applications
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria