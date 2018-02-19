2140 are the Candidates for 74 Junior Magistrate Positions

2140 applications to participate in competitions for junior judges, prosecutors and investigators have been submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council, announced from there. The largest is the influx of prosecutors - there will be 860 lawyers for 31 places. 675 are candidates to be judges, seats are 31. 605 have filed papers for 12 positions for junior investigators.

Candidates' papers must be checked to see if participants meet the conditions. Lists of admitted and not accepted to the competition will be posted on the site of the board.

Written exams for judges, prosecutors and investigators, will be held respectively, on 14, 21 and 28 April at the Sofia University.