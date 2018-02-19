The Pope has Retreated to Spiritual Seclusion

Pope Francis retired to spiritual seclusion outside the Vatican. 

He will take part in the so-called "Spiritual Exercises" with Cardinals and other high-ranking members of the Roman Curia - the administrative apparatus of the Holy See.

"I wish all the fruitful journey through the Great Fast, and I urge you to pray for me and my associates with whom we begin the Week of Spiritual Exercises," the Pope wrote on Twitter.

From this night to Friday morning, the clerics will find shelter at a religious institute in the city of Ariecha, about 30 km southeast of Rome.

