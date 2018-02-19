Edi Rama Suggests Kosovo and Albania Could have Common President One Day
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has suggested that one day Kosovo and Albania could have "a common president as a symbol of national unity," the France press reported.
He believes it is possible for the two countries to have a common foreign policy, not just a common diplomatic representation. "Rama made this statement to the Kosovo Parliament on Kosovo's tenth anniversary. His statement was no liked by Belgrade, who regularly accuse Tirana of drafting plans for "Great Albania".
