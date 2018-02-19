Sofia Airport has Served Half a Million Passengers in January

Bulgaria: Sofia Airport has Served Half a Million Passengers in January

In the first month of 2018, Sofia airport served a total of 499,688 passengers, representing an increase of 6.6% compared to the same period in 2017. 63% or 315,987 of all passengers passed through Terminal 2, and through Terminal 1 - the remaining 37% (183,681), reported Sofia Airport.

Passenger traffic on international regular services, representing 92% of all airport traffic, grew by 4.4% compared to the first month of last year. There is a double increase in the number of domestic travellers - from around 10,000 passengers in January 2017 to nearly 20,000 in the same month of 2018. This growth is due to the arrival of another airline on the Sofia-Varna route.

Cargo and landing planes at Sofia Airport reached 4500 in the first month of the year. The volume of processed cargo and postal items increased by 9.6% in January and amounted to 1687. Of these, 59% were transported by freight aircraft. the remaining 41% - with passenger.

