The Ancient Egypt Museum in Cairo Shows the "Screaming Mummy"

The "screaming mummy" is displayed at the Ancient Egypt Museum in Cairo.

It is considered to be the son of one of the Egyptian pharaohs who was executed for plotting to murder her father. The mummy is known as the "unknown person E", and its external appearance shows that this person has died in torment - the face is wrinkled, and the mouth open as if frozen in a moment of crying or groaning. This exhibit is not part of the permanent exhibition of the museum.

According to DNA analysis, the mummy is one of the sons of Pharaoh Ramses III, who ruled Egypt between 1186 and 1155 BC. It's about Pentavar, who was sentenced to death by hanging, as he was preparing a plot to murder his father. The conspiracy is documented in an ancient papyrus, according to which Pentavar was in agreement with his mother, Taye, the second wife of Ramses III. It is unclear whether the plot succeeded, but there are indications that the pharaoh had been stabbed with a knife in the neck.

