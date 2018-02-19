Israel Warned that it Could Act Directly Against Iran

Israel can take action directly against Iran, not just against its allies in the Middle East. This was stated by Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu. The Iranian authorities replied mockingly that Israel's reputation as untouchable collapsed after a country's air force plane was shot down in Syria a week ago.

Tensions between Iran and Israel have risen since an Iranian dron entered the Israeli airspace eight days ago. In response, Israel launched an offensive against Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria. Then an Israeli fighter was shot down over Syrian territory by a Syrian missile. Israel blamed Iran for the events, but Tehran rejected the accusations and pointed out that it did not even have drones on Syrian territory.

Israel's demonstration of dissatisfaction with Iran continued on Sunday at a Munich Security Conference gathering representatives of power and diplomats from Europe and the United States. During his speech at the forum, Netanyahu waved a piece of the Iranian dron entered the Israeli airspace earlier this month, Reuters reported.

"Israel will not allow the regime to put the rope of terror around its neck, if necessary, we will also take action against Iran, not just against its allies," Netanyahu said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif described the Israeli Prime Minister's demonstration as a circus that does not even deserve an answer.

"What happened in recent days is that the so-called untouchable status of Israel has been broken," said Zarif, referring to the incident with the Israeli plane disembarked in Syria. After the Syrians had the courage to overthrow one of their planes, they respond as if a disaster had happened," Zafir said, accusing Israel of aggression against neighboring Syria and Lebanon.

Israel also accuses Iran of seeking military positions in Syria, where Iran-backed forces support President Bashar Assad. There has been a civil war in the country for eight years now. Netanyahu announced that the Islamic state is losing its position, but at the same time Iran and its allies are trying to conquer territories and create access to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Gaza. For months, Israel has sought support from the Sunni Arab states that share the concerns of the Jewish state from Shiite Iran. For the time being, only Jordan and Egypt have signed agreements.