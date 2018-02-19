Thief has Returned a Cello Worth 1.3 Million Euros

The stolen cello of the XVIII century in Paris on Thursday, valued at more than 1 million euros, was returned on Saturday to the musician from whom it was taken, reports AFP.

"I received a phone call saying that the cello was in a car parked in front of my home," said professional musician Ophelie Gair. "I found the cello in the backseat." One of the windows of the car was broken and she managed to pull the tool out of the back seat, .

Gair was robbed on the street in a Paris suburb by a man who threatened her with a knife. He stole her cell phone, and the case with the musical instrument. The cello, produced in 1737 in Udine, Italy, by the luther Francesco Gofriller, was given to Gair by a bank and was estimated at EUR 1.3 million. According to the police, the thief returned the instrument because he could hardly sell such a unique item.