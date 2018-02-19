Avalanche Buried Ten People in Switzerland
Ten people were buried by an avalanche in Switzerland on Sunday.
The incident occurred at 2500 meters above sea level in the Swiss canton of Vale, local police reported. In the words of the police spokesman, the incident took place in the Feno area near the French border. A search has been started, but for now there is no data on their fate.
