Brazilian Prisoners Took the Guards as Hostages

World | February 19, 2018, Monday // 11:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Brazilian Prisoners Took the Guards as Hostages twitter.com

Prisoners rebelled after an attempted escape from a Brazilian prison and took guards as hostages, France's press quoted the authorities as saying.

The grazing crisis lasted for several hours. The rebellion broke out yesterday afternoon in a prison about 50km from the center of Rio de Janeiro. Seven guards were taken hostages.

The hostages were released at midnight local time. Three prisoners were injured. Like most Brazilian prisons, this one is overcrowded. Brazil ranks third in the world by number of prisoners - nearly 727,000 in the 2016 census, or nearly twice the prison capacity. The prison revolt broke out shortly after President Michel Temer announced he was creating a ministry of public security and entrusting the army with the command of the police in Rio de Janeiro, flooded with a wave of violence, AFP added.

