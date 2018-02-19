The Ombudsman Organizes a Forum for the Protection of the Rights of Orphans

Ombudsman Maya Manolova organizes a public discussion entitled "Social and economic protection of children with one or two deceased parents", announced OffNews.bg. The event will take place today at 11:00 o'clock in the premises of the ombudsman at 22, Georg Washington Street, Sofia.

The occasion for initiating the forum is the campaign to protect the rights of orphan children, which the ombudsman Maya Manolova launched at the end of last year. The idea came after the angry letter of the lone mother with three children, Zlatina Hadjipanayotova, who sought help from Manolova to provide permanent personal assistance for single-parent children.

Back then, the Ombudsman announced that she would organize a national round table, to which all responsible institutions would be invited. Manolova is committed to submitting a proposal to the Council of Ministers for legislative changes to guarantee the rights of children left without one or two parents. She will insist on changes to the texts relating to the conditions for obtaining a survivor's pension from children with a deceased parent, as well as to an amendment to the School Scholarship Ordinance.

The Forum will present specific cases restricting children's access to a scholarship and pensions.

More than 3,000 people have so far supported the cause of Ombudsman Maya Manolova to protect the rights of single-parent children.