Tillerson Admitted There Could be Introduction of New Sanctions Against Russia

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has admitted there could be introduction of new sanctions against Russian officials, RIA Novosti reports, citing an interview with local TV by the US politician. Responding to a question Tillerson replied: "We are looking at another list of individuals against whom sanctions can be introduced."

The recent restrictions introduced by the United States against Moscow was the so-called "Kremlin list", announced in January, according to which sanctions are imposed among a number of Russian officials and owners of large businesses and companies, a total of 210 people, the Russian agency recalls.

Earlier in February, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also did not rule out the possibility of new sanctioning actions.