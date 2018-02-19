Tillerson Admitted There Could be Introduction of New Sanctions Against Russia
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has admitted there could be introduction of new sanctions against Russian officials, RIA Novosti reports, citing an interview with local TV by the US politician. Responding to a question Tillerson replied: "We are looking at another list of individuals against whom sanctions can be introduced."
The recent restrictions introduced by the United States against Moscow was the so-called "Kremlin list", announced in January, according to which sanctions are imposed among a number of Russian officials and owners of large businesses and companies, a total of 210 people, the Russian agency recalls.
Earlier in February, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also did not rule out the possibility of new sanctioning actions.
- » Assad's Army will Help the Kurds Against Turkey
- » The Pope has Retreated to Spiritual Seclusion
- » Two Major Islamist Groups in Syria Unite
- » Israel Warned that it Could Act Directly Against Iran
- » Brazilian Prisoners Took the Guards as Hostages
- » The Polish Embassy in Tel Aviv was Vandalised with Drawn Swastikas