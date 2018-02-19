The Polish Embassy in Tel Aviv was Vandalised with Drawn Swastikas

Swastika was painted at the door of the Polish embassy in Israel, BNT reported. Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieckisaid that Jews also took part in the Holocaust.

Police in Tel Aviv have begun an investigation because of inscriptions on the door of the Polish embassy in Israel. Words like "killer" and swastikas are written. No one has taken responsibility for the vandalism, but it is probably the result of words by the Polish Prime Minister that the Jews also took part in the Holocaust. These words sparked the sharp reaction of Israeli senior executives.

"We are standing together, hand in hand, in this battle. We must remain strong in memory of our brothers and sisters who were killed during the Holocaust. But today, more than ever, we need to work to educate the world, even some leaders, about these bleak times, "said Israel's president, Reuven Rivlin.

Warsaw rejects the charges. "Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's speech was not intended to deny the Holocaust, nor to attribute to Jewish victims the slightest responsibility in the German genocide," the prime minister's spokeswoman said in a statement.

Earlier, Poland adopted a controversial law on the Holocaust, which criminalized public statements that attributed Nazi crimes to its territory while under German occupation during the Second World War.