Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Arrives on an Official Visit to Sofia
twitter.com
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will welcome Prime Minister Viktor Orban today, who is on a working visit to Bulgaria, BNT announced.
The visit is to discuss the development of bilateral relations, the possibilities for interaction between the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council and the Hungarian Presidency of the Visegrad Group.
The prime minister will also meet with Cape Verde's Prime Minister - Jouze de Silva. Their meeting will be to discuss the development of Cape Verde's bilateral relations and partnership with the European Union.
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva: Bulgaria will not be Just the Place for the EU-Turkey Summit
- » Boris Johnson: London is Destination No. 1 for Bulgarian Students
- » Krasimir Karakachanov Held a Meeting with US Secretary of Defense James Matisse
- » President Rumen Radev Left for a Visit to the Republic of Macedonia
- » German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım Discuss Political Relations
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister is on a Working Visit to Brussels
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)