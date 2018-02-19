Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Arrives on an Official Visit to Sofia

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will welcome Prime Minister Viktor Orban today, who is on a working visit to Bulgaria, BNT announced.

The visit is to discuss the development of bilateral relations, the possibilities for interaction between the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council and the Hungarian Presidency of the Visegrad Group.

The prime minister will also meet with Cape Verde's Prime Minister - Jouze de Silva. Their meeting will be to discuss the development of Cape Verde's bilateral relations and partnership with the European Union.