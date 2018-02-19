Federer is Officially the Oldest Number One in Tennis

For the first time since October 2012, Grand Slam winning record holder Roger Federer has again climbed to the top of the world tennis rankings. At 36, the Swiss replaced Rafael Nadal (Spain) and officially became the oldest number one in history. The previous record holder was Andre Agassi (USA), who headed the ATP rankings at 33 in 2003.

Bulgaria's best tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, climbs one position to 4th place.

In Top 3 except No. 1 Federer and No. 2 Nadal remains No. 3 Marin Cilic, who retains his position last week. In the Top 10 there are also 5 Alexander Zverev, 6 Dominique Thiem, 7 David Goffen, No 8 Jack Sock, 9 Kevin Anderson and 10 Juan Martin del Potro.

