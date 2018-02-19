Saudi Arabia has Finally Allowed Women to have their Own Business

Women in Saudi Arabia can now start their own businesses without the consent of a husband or relative, after the kingdom seeks to expand the rapidly growing private sector, according to France press.

"Women can now start their own businesses and take advantage of (governmental) e-services without having to prove the consent of a (male) guardian," said a statement on the website of the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

According to the guardianship system in Saudi Arabia, women must provide evidence of permission from a male "guardian" - usually a husband, father or brother - to do any bureaucracy, travel or enroll in school.

The prosecutor's office announced last month that it would be the first time that women's investigators would start work. The Kingdom opened 140 posts for women at airports and border crossings - 107,000 women applied for appointment.