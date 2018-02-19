Grigor Dimitrov Lost to Federer in Less Than an Hour

Grigor Dimitrov lost 2:6, 2:6 in the final of the ATP 500 series in Rotterdam, where the best Bulgarian tennis player faced Roger Federer. The Swiss, who officially returned as No. 1 in the world rankings, was outstanding in his game and won for 55 minutes.

In the fifth game of the first set Dimitrov broke through and then his game went down. This allowed Federer to win six consecutive games, which closed the first set and led with a break in the second. There was another breakthrough and the Bulgarian dream for the first victory over his eminent rival was postponed.

It was title No. 97 in Federer's rich career, and Dimitrov's consolation was not only his good game and reaching the final, but also the fact that he is moving forward in the rankings and will be number 4 in the world.