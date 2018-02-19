The Water Agency Stops Pumping Water in Three Areas of Sofia
Sofiyska Voda will temporarily suspend the water supply in parts of the capital today, the company said.
In connection with the replacement of pipes on "Konstantin Muraviev" Street in "Malinova Dolina - Iztok" District, it is necessary to stop the water supply from 9:00 to 19:00 on "Konstantin Muraviev" Street, Stanimir Str. Stanimirov, Eng. Stoimen Sarafov "№27 and 29.
Due to the reconstructions on "Petko D. Petkov" Street in Kubratovo, it is necessary to stop the water supply from 9:00 to 21:00 on "Hristo Botev" Str., " "Petko D. Petkov", neighborhood "Through the line".
Replacement of a shut-off tap on Alexander Stamboliyski blvd. Ilinden has to stop the water supply from 10:00 to 19:00 on "Alexander Stamboliyski" Blvd., "Indzhe voivoda" Str., Tatarli Str., Todor Alexandrov Blvd.
The repairs will ensure better water supply network management by minimizing the potential for future water supply disruptions.
