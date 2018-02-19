Ekaterina Zaharieva: Bulgaria will not be Just the "Territory" for the EU-Turkey Summit

At the EU-Turkey meeting Bulgaria will not be just a place hosting that happens to be randomly chosen. The very fact that such a meeting will take place is already a success for the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT.

"In no case at this meeting, at the councils or at the summit in May Bulgaria is not just a territory. For a month and a half chairmanship it is clear to the citizens that our country is doing well in its new role. It is important for prosperity to have good relations with Turkey, "Zaharieva urged.

According to her words during our presidency, the decision on the second EU-Turkey tranche related to the refugee wave should be taken. The first one is EUR 3 billion. The commitment is for 3 + 3 billion.

"By 85% the pressure on the border has decreased. This was the result of the signing of this agreement, "the Foreign Minister said.

