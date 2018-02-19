Bulgaria Commemorates the 145th Anniversary of the Death of Vasil Levski

The celebrations on the occasion of the 145th anniversary of the death of Vasil Levski began all over the country. Late last night in his hometown of Karlovo, people have bowed their heads in deep appreciation to the work of the Apostle Freedom. Levski's memory was honored with one-minute silence.

Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov accepted the honorary company of the 61st Stryam Mechanized Brigade. The ceremony ended with a commemorative firework. The pilgrimage to the great Bulgarian continues today by offering a garland of glory, wreaths and flowers to the monument in his hometown.

"We need the apostle, no less than our ancestors needed. Let us today, dear fellow citizens, give our gratitude and bow our head to the memory of Levsky and the dead who fought for national liberation, "said the mayor of Karlovo Emil Karaivanov.

Today, wreaths and flowers will be traditionally served at the Levski Monument in Sofia - the place where Vasil Ivanov Kunchev was hanged on February 18, 1873.