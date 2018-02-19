Changes in Traffic in Sofia Today

Restrictions on the traffic in the center of Sofia are being introduced today by Sofia Municipality, because of the 145th anniversary of the death of the Bulgarian hero and Fighter for Freedom Vasil Levski.

It is forbidden to stay and park the vehicles: From 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, except for the places of paid parking "business subscription" at "Nikolay Gyaurov" Square; Moskovska Street between "G. S. Rakovski "and the barrier of the British embassy.

From 8:00 to 19:15 on the northern part of "St. Al. Nevski "and the art bazaars are closed; Moskovska St. between "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and "G. S. Rakovski "; Yanko Sakazov Blvd between Krakra Str. and Vasil Levski Blvd .; Dunav str., between "Sv. Al. Nevski "and" Kn. Al. Dondukov ".

From 17:00 it is forbidden the pedestrian crossing in the area around the monument of Vasil Levski.

The Metropolitan Directorate of the Interior provides security for the event, posts for controlling and regulating the movement of the junctions.