American Warships Entered the Black Sea

Two US warships entered the Black Sea. The first was Ross, but hours later Carney joined him.

This is confirmed by the Sixth US Navy. Ships are sent with a security mission.

The decision has been taken in advance and is not in response to anyone's actions, they have added from there.

Under the provisions of the Monterrey Convention of 1936, warships of countries outside the Black Sea in peacetime may remain for no more than 21 days.