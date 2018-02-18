American Warships Entered the Black Sea

Politics » DEFENSE | February 18, 2018, Sunday // 12:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: American Warships Entered the Black Sea twitter.com

Two US warships entered the Black Sea. The first was Ross, but hours later Carney joined him.
This is confirmed by the Sixth US Navy. Ships are sent with a security mission.

The decision has been taken in advance and is not in response to anyone's actions, they have added from there.

Under the provisions of the Monterrey Convention of 1936, warships of countries outside the Black Sea in peacetime may remain for no more than 21 days.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, warships, Black Sea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria