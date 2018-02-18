An Earthquake Shook Britain

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was registered in the UK on the night of Saturday to Sunday, the British Geophysical Institute reported.

This is Britain's strongest quake for a decade. Its epicenter was 20km north of the Welsh town of Swansea. The buildings there have been shaken for a few seconds, and the campus of the local university has been evacuated. There is no evidence of damage. The tremor was felt in parts of Wales and Southwest England. It is relatively weak but is the strongest registered on the island after the earthquake of magnitude 5.2 in 2008.