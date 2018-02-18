Passenger Airliner with 66 People Crashed in Iran

An Iranian passenger plane crashed in the southwestern part of the country. It is believed that all 66 people on board have died, local media reported, quoted by Reuters.

The plane was flying from the capital city of Tehran to the city of Yassuj. It was crashed in a mountainous area about 480 km south of the Iranian capital. The plane is from the Aseman airline. Their spokesperson said it was believed that all the people on board had died.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene, but it was unable to land because of a dense fog. So the place has to be reached through the ground. The plane has disappeared from the radar 50 minutes after its departure from one of Tehran's airports. It's in a mountain ridge. So far, the causes of the crash are not clear.

The machine is ATR 72-500 and is a passenger powered aircraft produced in France. Over the last decades, several aircraft crashes have occurred in Iran. Authorities complain that they can not buy new aircraft or parts of existing ones because of US sanctions.

A week ago, 71 people died in a plane crash in Russia.