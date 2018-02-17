Bulgarian Citizen was Repeatedly Ran Over on a Highway in the UK

A Bulgarian who recently arrived in the UK has been hit by several vehicles on M5 motorways between Devon and Cornwall, British media reported.

The man traveled with his Citroen van, but after getting out of the car near Cullompton, he was hit many times by other cars found out the police. For now, investigators do not consider the death to be suspicious. The family of the deceased has been informed of the tragedy.

The police were called to where the man's body was, about 6:40 am on Tuesday. The motorway was shut for 8 hours to allow the police to investigate what had happened. It is believed that the unraveling of the case will take several weeks.