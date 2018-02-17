Three Suicide Bombers took 18 Lives in Nigeria
February 17, 2018, Saturday
Three suicide bombers blasted and killed 18 people on Friday night in the northeastern Nigerian town of Maiduguri - the epicenter of the rebellion of Islamic extremists from the Boko Haram group, Reuters reported, citing the police.
Borno State Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said the attack took place on a fish market in the vicinity of the state capital, and that there are also 22 injured people.
