Three Suicide Bombers took 18 Lives in Nigeria

Three Suicide Bombers took 18 Lives in Nigeria

Three suicide bombers blasted and killed 18 people on Friday night in the northeastern Nigerian town of Maiduguri - the epicenter of the rebellion of Islamic extremists from the Boko Haram group, Reuters reported, citing the police.

Borno State Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said the attack took place on a fish market in the vicinity of the state capital, and that there are also 22 injured people.

