Syria: Turkey Hit Afrin with Chemical Projectiles

The Turkish army used chemical projectiles to attack the Syrian province of Afrin, the Syrian government agency SANA reported.

Six people suffered. They are admitted to a hospital with suffocating complaints. The Turkish army uses napalm and shells of chlorine, said spokesman Kurdish People's Self-Defense Forces Reizan Hedu. He accused Ankara of using weapons prohibited by international conventions.

According to city hospitals in northern Syria, 142 civilians have died so far as a result of the bombing and artillery shelling by the Turkish armed forces. Medical help was given to 345 injured. Many victims are women and children. As a result of the military operations that began on January 20th, economic infrastructure in the region, residential homes, mosques and historical monuments was destroyed.